Deaver, Donald L. 1927-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Donald Lee Deaver, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Don was born April 26, 1927, in Otega, Kansas, to Crider L. and Goldie A. (Harkins) Deaver.

He was a 1945 King City graduate.

He retired from farming and the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier after a 47 1/2 year career and served in the Navy, during World War II.

On July 27, 1945, he married Colleen Bradford and she preceded him in death.

On Dec. 5, 1998, he married Denise Adams.

Don enjoyed restoring and showing Farmall tractors, raising cattle, gardening, bird-hunting, coaching baseball and softball, and watching his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew and niece in sports and school activities.

Don was a member of: American Legion Post 132 for 73 years, Past Commander and Commander of Military Funeral Honors Program, member of King City Masonic Lodge #377 transferred to Athens Lodge #127 of Albany, Missouri, Rural Carriers Association, King City Cemetery Board and founding member of Heart of America Tractor Club.

He was proud to have been a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church since April of 1948 and long-time Sunday school teacher.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Darline.

Survivors include: wife, Denise; children, Randy (Liz) Deaver and daughter, Sheila (Randy) Hodge; grandsons: Chris (Kassie) Hodge, Brian (Jill) Hodge, John (Nicole) Deaver and Brett Deaver; five great-grandchildren: Kaden, Colleen and Kaylor Hodge and Allison and Bryce Deaver; mother-in-law, Melba Adams; sister-in-law, Dawn (Kerry) Paul; nephew, Kevin Paul; and niece, Kelly Paul.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City.

In honor of Don's love for Farmall Tractors, the family requests red attire for the funeral service.

Burial with Military Rites will follow in the King Cemetery, King City.

Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials: Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online: www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.