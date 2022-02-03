ROCK PORT, Mo. - Barbara Colleen Deatz, 90, Rock Port, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Tiffany Heights, Mound City, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Harold Burdette and Katherine Gertrude (Bain) Smith; husband, Duane Deatz; infant twin brothers; grandsons, Christopher Alan, Eric Curtis Deatz
Survivors: brother, William J. (Martha) Smith, Maryville, Missouri; children, Michael Deatz, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ron (Kay) Deatz, Rock Port, Dan (Robin) Deatz, LaVista, Nebraska, Larry Deatz, Rock Port, Becky (Doug) Livengood, Mound City, Missouri; grandchildren, Angela (Jeff) Mace, Rock Port, Brett (Molly) Deatz, Rock Port, Stacy (Fred) Peterson, Gretna, Nebraska, Tony (Bethany) Deatz, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Grant Deatz, LaVista, Nathan Livengood, Burlington, Junction, Missouri, Kyle (Melissa) Livengood, Gena Livengood, both Mound City; 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, prior to service.
Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Memorials: Rock Port Nutrition Center.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
