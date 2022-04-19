Viola "Charlene" Deatherage, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday April 16, 2022, at her home. She was born March 15, 1939, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mary Sue and Albert W. Wallace. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked as a dining room and bar manager for the Hilton KC Airport, Sheraton St. Joseph, and Holts Place, she also worked at Stetson Hats, and HD Lee.
Charlene loved to read, and watch crime shows, her cats, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Roxanna Rich; grandson Josh Rich; great- grandson, Caden Blanton; brothers, Harry E., William "Frankie", Albert G. "Spud", and Thomas E. Wallace; sisters, Gladys Lucille Saunders, Ethel "Sissy" Reynolds, and Modean Gibson; former husband, Robert Henry Deatherage.
Survivors: son, Robert H. (Jennifer) Deatherage; daughters, Ann Rene Deatherage, Rita Roupe, and Rona (Ron) Morrison; six grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. the inurnment will be at a later date at the King Hill Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
