Robert Henry Deatherage, Sr. 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born April 21, 1937, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America, retiring after 35 years as wire inspector. He also owned and operated Bob's Realty in south St. Joseph. He enjoyed dancing, and playing pool. He was a member of Marine Reserves.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Oliver C. Deatherage; mother, Viola May and Junior Denham; sister, Barbara Jean Marker; and a great-grandchild, Caden Blanton.

Survivors include: son, Bob H. (Jennifer) Deatherage, t. Joseph; daughters, Roxanna Rich, Ann Rene Deatherage, Rita (James) Roupe, of St. Joseph, and Rona (Ron) Morrison, Galena, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-granchild; and his previous wife, Charlene Deatherage.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the friends of the Animal Shelter in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.