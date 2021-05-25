MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Mark E. Deatherage of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mark was born on June 23, 1973, in St. Joseph, to Jerry and Nancy (Krumme) Deatherage. He grew up in Faucett and St. Joseph area.

Mark joined the US Army in 1994. He was a 31B (MP) and was later stationed at Ft. Leavenworth at the US Disciplinary Barracks. After leaving the Army, Mark worked as a Correctional Officer and then a Sargent at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. In 2001, Mark continued his work in Corrections for the Bureau of Prisons in Leavenworth, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri. He had 19 years, and eight months of Federal Service.

Mark was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 639, Commander in 2010-2011. He had a passion for cooking and gun collecting. Mark was an organ donor.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry; grandparents, Donald and Elaine Deatherage; and Fritz and Ila Jean Krumme.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Carder Deatherage, Springfield; mother, Nancy Nichols, St. Joseph; brother, Brian Deatherage; nephews, Ronnie Phoper, St. Jospeh, Jayden Deatherage, Kansas City, Missouri; fiancee, Lisa Dollar and her children, Marshfield; former wife and mother of his child, Allison Carder Phillips, Springfield; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorials can be made to Post 639 Kitchen Fund in Mark's name. The funds will be used to help update the kitchen a place Mark spent many hours.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, with Military Honors to start at 5 p.m. in Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. DeGraffenreid - Wood Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.