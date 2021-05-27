Deatherage, Mark E. 1973-2021 Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Mark Edward Deatherage, 47, of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Mary 20, 2021. Mark was born on June 23, 1973, to Jerry and Nancy (Krumme) Deatherage. He grew up in Faucett and St. Joseph area.

Mark joined the U.S. Army in 1994. He was a 31B(MP) and was later stationed at Ft. Leavenworth at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks. After leaving the army Mark worked as a correctional officer in Cameron, Missouri. In 2001 Mark continued his work in corrections for the Bureau of Prisons in Leavenworth, Kansas, and Springfield, Missouri. He had 19 years and 8 months of federal service. Mark was a long time member of the American Legion Post 639, Commander in 2010-2011. He had a passion for cooking and gun collecting.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jerry, and stepfather, Frank Nichols; grandparents, Donald and Elaine Deatherage and Fritz and Ila Jean Krumme.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Carder Deatherage, Springfield; mother, Nancy Nichols, St. Joseph; brother, Brian Deatherage (Dawn); nephews, Ronnie Phroper, St. Joseph, Jayden Deatherage, Kansas City, Missouri; fiancee, Lisa Dollar, and her children, Marshfield; mother of his child, Allison Phillips, Springfield; uncle, Gene (Judy) Deatherage; aunt Sue (Randy) Townsend; numerous cousins and best friend, Tom Puett.

Mark has been cremated per his wishes.

The family will gather from 2 to 4 at the Sparta United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 30. The Reverend Rodney Krumme officiate. Bagpipes to honor Mark at 2 p.m. by "The Buchanan Hylanders". As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.