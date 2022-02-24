Jennifer Ann (Burns) Deason-Sprague, 60, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 14, 1961 to Daryl and Carol (Cade) Burns in California, moving to Milford, Nebraska at a young age, where she was raised.
She was a 1980 graduate of Milford High School. After moving to St. Joseph, where she continued to be a dedicated employee of Perkins Restaurant for over 45 years. Over her time of service to Perkins she met many people, developed many friendships, and had many a faithful customer.
Jennifer was a giver, she loved her friends and family and devoted herself to them any way that she could. She especially enjoyed hosting Fourth of July gatherings at her home on the lake, and spent countless hours tending to her flowers and garden. Her personality was fun and contagious, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Jennifer enjoyed a deep personal relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and we rejoice in the promise that she is now in Heaven.
Jennifer was preceded in death by: her mother, Carol Burns and her late husband, Sam Deason.
Survivors include the love of her life, Richard Sprague of the home; two bonus sons and daughters Jared (Laurel) Sprague and Ryan (Trisha) Sprague; three grandchildren: Natalya, Parker and Jace; father, Daryl Burns; brothers, David and James Burns; sister, Anne Marie (Terry) Vantine; four nephews, Brandon, Michael, Terry and Jon, one niece, Elizabeth, 11 great nephews and nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be in Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Easton Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
