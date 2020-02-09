Deason, Samuel W. 1947-2020

Samuel W. Deason, 73, passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at Carriage Square Living and Rehabilitation in St. Joseph, after continuing bravery, and without complaints, with the effects of Multiple Sclerosis, for more than 30 years.

Sam was born Jan. 30, 1947, to Thomas and Lois (Manion) Deason; both whom preceded him in death.

He was raised in Gentry County, graduating from Albany High School, in 1965.

He served one hitch in the 129th Battalion Army National Guard.

He attended business school in St. Joseph and embarked in a career in sales, working a number of jobs, ending in car sales at Interstate Ford, a job he really enjoyed.

It was at that job that he met Jennifer Campbell, at breakfast at Perkins. Marriage soon followed.

As his disease progressed, Jennifer became the breadwinner, caregiver and patient advocate, all of which allowed Sam to remain at home at Lake Contrary for fifteen years, before entering a nursing home.

Sam loved to fish; even after losing mobility he used a golf cart to go to the waters edge to cast a line.

That passion transferred to cards, when he could no longer fish. He loved to play pitch every afternoon in the nursing home.

He was a fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed visits from an Elvis impersonator.

Sam's faith in God was non-wavering. His cheerful spirit, sunny outlook and concern for others never faltered, as he dealt with declining health.

In addition to Jennifer, he is survived by: his sisters, Shirley Steiner and Shirlene Kier, both of St. Joseph; nieces and nephews: Tommi (Steve) Herbster, King City, Missouri, Steve Kier, Rea, Missouri; Terri (Tony) Singleton, Rosendale, Missouri; Jimmy (Zoann) Kier, Rea, Connie (Gerald) Washburn, Sierra Madre, California; Serena Steiner, Valley Village, California; Mark (Lisa) Steiner, Weston, Missouri; aunt, Shirlene Manion, Stanberry, Missouri; and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions: Multiple Sclerosis Society, in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.