Dean, Goldie 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 13, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Dean, Goldie 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goldie Dean, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.She was born Aug. 20, 1933, to Andrew Walker and Olia Robinson in St. Joseph.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean, and her parents.Survivors include numerous friends and family members.Memorial Service to be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Joseph Christianity Worship Memorial Service James Dean Funeral Inurnment Ashland Cemetery Cremation Obituary × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 13, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 12, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKrampusnacht celebration to be held DowntownWoman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt HighwaySJSD race draws two hopefuls for two seats so farPianist, guitarist to put on classical Christmas show this weekendEmergency crews grant wishes through Holiday with a HeroProjects setting up a busy 2023 for DowntownNorthwest Missouri State orders dorm demolitionAmeren Missouri launches program to help customers return to permanent housingLack of follow-up with online police reports creates frustrationMissouri Amendment 3 takes effect Thursday but confusion abounds for marijuana use
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.