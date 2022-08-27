De Leon, Frederick T. 1954-2022 Sioux Falls, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful but untimely passing of Frederick "Rick" Thomas De Leon during the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2022, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after a brief sudden illness.

He is missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Grace de Leon; sister, Katie de Leon; sons, Reggie (Heather) and Alec (Cecilia); the mother of his children, Nora; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Brayden; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout Canada and the United States.

To plant a tree in memory of De Leon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.