De Leon, Frederick T. 1954-2022 Sioux Falls, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful but untimely passing of Frederick "Rick" Thomas De Leon during the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2022, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after a brief sudden illness.
He is missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Grace de Leon; sister, Katie de Leon; sons, Reggie (Heather) and Alec (Cecilia); the mother of his children, Nora; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Brayden; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout Canada and the United States.
He is predeceased by his father, Tomas Reyes and his son, Danny.
Born in Guam, USA, Rick grew up in Manila, Philippines, before immigrating to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at the age of 14. As a teenager, he attended Gordon Bell High School and John Taylor Collegiate. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Minot, North Dakota. Following his military service, he completed training at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, as a Radiology Technologist. Rick excelled in his 43 year career in radiology, contributing his talent to improve the health of communities in Winnipeg, British Columbia, North Dakota, St. Joseph, Washington state, and Montana before his final career move to Lynch, Nebraska. Rick was dedicated to and loved his work, rarely turning down a call or overtime shift to help his colleagues. He generously shared the fruits of his labour with his family and friends. He was especially proud of his sons and worked hard to give them the best childhood memories and promising futures. Rick made many friends throughout his life journey and nurtured these friendships in Winnipeg, Manitoba; St. Joseph and Kansas City, Missouri; Olympia, Washington, and Lynch, Nebraska.
Rick lived his life searching for adventure. An avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, Rick's rides along the Pacific coast, through the Rocky Mountains, and the mid-western states brought him joy and filled his need for adventure. He will be remembered most for his love of music and his fun-loving nature.
Rick and his family moved to St. Joseph in the early 1990's where he worked at Heartland Hospital and later joined the staff at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. During the 15 years he lived in St. Joseph, he raised his family, made life-long friends and rode in many bike rallies in the area. He was fortunate to have lived his final years in the community of Lynch, Nebraska, where he enjoyed the peace of the countryside, found good friends, mentored new radiology technologists and felt a sense of community. Rick was happy in Lynch and was looking forward to his retirement there.
Although he left this life too soon, along his journey, he has touched each of our lives, left us with a fond memory and a smile.
Cremation has taken place. Burial service with military honors will be held on at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. A memorial and celebration of Rick's life will follow in Olathe, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
