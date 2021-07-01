KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Nadeen Louise (Thomas) Dawson, 80, of Kansas City, Missouri, died May 19, 2021, at a Wathena, Kansas, nursing home. She was born on Sept. 3, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Andrew Ivel and Hannah Lucille (Freeman) Thomas. Nadeen was a 1958 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph. She retired from the Kansas Juvenile Court and the U. S. Courts. She was married to Charles Dawson on May 23, 1958, in St. Joseph.
He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen; and sisters, Nancy Gilpatrick and Neva Graves.
Survivors include her children, Charles Michael Dawson, Florida, Kelly (Tammy) Dawson, Kansas City, Missouri, and Patrick (Amber) Dawson, Kansas City; sister, Carol (Larry) Barnthson, Troy, Kansas; brothers, Andrew (Lillie) Thomas, Jr., St. Joseph, and David (Janie) Thomas, Forest City, Missouri; fourgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Pursuant to her wishes, Nadeen has been cremated and no memorial service was held. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
