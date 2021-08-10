OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Marta Louise Dawson, 45, of Overland Park, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 11, 1975, in St. Joseph, daughter of Linda and Franklyn Dawson.
She attended Central High School and worked at several area hotels, in the housekeeping department.
She enjoyed bingo, lottery, Kansas City Chiefs and making people laugh, but most especially, she enjoyed her family and grandchildren.
She was a former member of the Central Assembly of God Church.
Marta was preceded in death by father, Franklyn Dawson.
Survivors include: mother, Linda M Dawson of St. Joseph; sons: Dalton (Nakita) Eaton, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Dylan Dawson and Drake Dawson, of St. Joseph; and daughter, Meagan Eaton, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Dalton, Jr. and Hazelyn Eaton, Heaven and Skylar Dawson; sister, Mary Silvey; and brother, Frankie Dawson, both of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, with Funeral services and public live stream at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery St. Joseph.
Memorials are requested to the Marta Dawson memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
