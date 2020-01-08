Dawson, Lawrence D. 1950-2020

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -Lawrence "Larry" Dean Dawson, 69, of Platte City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the North Kansas Hospital.

He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of the late Elmer and Lucille Dawson.

He graduated from Central High School and Missouri Western State University, with a bachelor's of science in business.

He married Paulette Kingsley, on April 1, 1972, in St. Joseph.

Larry was a professional salesman, world class raconteur and modern day genius. He had a infectious laugh, loved life, was always there for his family and never knew a stranger.

Larry enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and was a member of the Bigelow Big Bucks Club.

He had a gift for building, fixing and modifying anything, but most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be missed by all.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Cecil Dawson.

Survivors include: wife, Paulette Dawson, of the home; son, Nick (Patti) Dawson, St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter, Andrea (Jon) Miller, Tulsa, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Grace and Mary Miller; and brother, Kenny (Carol) Dawson, of Eugene, Oregon; and his dog, Muffy.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Horigan Chapel, Pastor Brady Testorff officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The entombment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested, in lieu of flowers, to: Project Hope Worldwide, in memory of Larry Dawson, to support his granddaughter Grace's passion for serving orphans in Nicaragua. By check: Project Hope Worldwide, PO Box 845, Owasso, OK 74055, online projecthopeworldwide.org, choose donate, designation short term mission trip in memory of Larry Dawson.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.