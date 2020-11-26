HIGHLAND, Kan. - Hallie Katherine Dawson, age 85, of Highland, Kansas, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020.

Hallie was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Sparks, Kansas, to Frank and Nina Simpson. She married Marvin Taylor June, 1953, he preceded her in death in 1995. Hallie married Lloyd, "Jr." Dawson in 1996 until his death in 2018.

Hallie graduated from Troy High School in 1953 and Highland Community College in 1997. She cooked at the school in White Cloud, worked at Kelly's Store and then the US Postal Service for 28 years

Hallie was a woman of many talents. She loved to read, write stories, she was an accomplished seamstress and restored dolls, painted, made pottery, was an excellent cook (especially her divinity) and loved her various cats that she had over the years. Hallie played the piano beautifully and played at church for many years, which included most of the weddings and funerals in White Cloud.

Survivors include three children, Alisa Koch of Topeka, Kansas, Lorie (Dennis) Hanlon of Highland, and Nanette "Pete", (Willie) Reid of Florida; four grandchildren, Edward Koch, Keith Conklin , Megan Gomez (Reid), Jaclyn Reid. Hallie was an awesome mom and grandma.

Hallie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marvin and Junior; siblings, Pauline Bell, James Atkison, Lawrence Atkison, Perry "Newt" Atkison and George Atkison.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Doniphan County Public Library or Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud, KS, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035. Hallie will be cremated. We will have a celebration of her life at a later time when it is safe.

www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.