SAVANNAH, Mo. - Dolores Dawson, 81, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born March 19, 1939, in Rea, Missouri, to Paul and Jenny Caraway.

Dolores married Edward Dawson. He preceded her in death in 1993.

She had worked as a caregiver.

Dolores enjoyed puzzles, reading, baking and bird watching. She loved her cats and friends, but especially loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne David Caraway; daughters, Sherry Bennett and June Barnes; and a son, Matthew Carter.

Survivors include: children, Elmer Bennett, Jr. (Jamie), Charlotte Poland (Ronnie) and Larry Carter (Stacey); grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason and Justin Poland, Steve Dotson, Brook Lanham, Silas, Allison and Matthew Carter; and Christopher, Christa and Nichole Bennett; step-grandson, Jason Words; numerous great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Graveside Memorial Service and Interment 2 p.m. Saturday, Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.