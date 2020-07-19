Dawn, Sharry G. 1973-2020

UNION STAR, Mo. -Sharry G. Dawn, 46, Union Star,, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born July 19, 1973, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Charles and Janet (Newman) Dawn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles W. Dawn, and brother, Charles "Chucky" G. Dawn.

Survivors include: her mother, Janet Newman; children, Isis Newberry (William Dennis) and Angela Dawn (Trevor Coffelt); grandchildren: Athena, Chloe and Trevor Coffelt, Jr., Colin Newberry, Dreyvin Dawn and RaeLynn Dennis; half-brother, William Looney; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She will be loved and missed.

The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.