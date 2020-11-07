Roberta E. Dawkins

Roberta Elaine (Bobby) Dawkins, 86, left this world on Nov. 5, 2020, and is dancing with the angels in Heaven.

She was born and raised in St. Joseph. Bobby attended St. Patrick's school and the Convent of The Sacred Heart.

Bobby was fun-loving and fiesty. She lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed going on fishing trips with the love of her life, Jim Dawkins. They were married 49 years.

She enjoyed raising their labrador pups. Bobby loved bowling, playing softball, golfing and being outside. She appreciated nature-except for the moles.

Bobby was close to her grandfather, Chris Hessler. She loved visiting her grandparents at Lake of the Ozarks. When she was young, she loved her horse, Rex.

Bobby and Jim established BJ Farm in 1972 where they welcomed family and friends for get togethers and cookouts, where Jim was known for his famous ribs. Sundays were enjoyed watching football and eating Jim's chili. They survived the flood of 1993.

Bobby worked very hard. She had an immaculate house and her huge yard was always beautiful. She was also office manager for her husband at Land Construction Co.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James McDowell Dawkins, her father, Robert Fulton and her mother, Mary Elizabeth (Hessler) Dolan, and sister Gloria Hull.

Bobby is survived by her daughter, Suzie Modlin (Frank) and her son James C. Dawkins (Daire); grandchildren, Tiffany Atkins (Pat), Jaime Modlin, Scott Modlin, Austin Dawkins and Megan Dawkins; great-grandchildren, Kyle Modlin, Holden Modlin, Kash Modlin and Brogan Barker. She was very close to her grandchildren, who dearly loved her. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Franklin, and many nieces and nephews.

If you didn't know how to do it, she would show you how. If you did know how to do it, she would show you anyway!

Bobby has been waiting 14 years to reunite with the love of her life. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.