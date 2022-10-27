RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Vicki Davison, 76, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at an Olathe, Kansas, health care facility. She was born Oct. 13, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of Frances and Roy Hauber. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and later attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Davison on Oct. 21, 1966.

She attended St. James Catholic Church. Vicki was a former Apple Blossom Queen Candidate. She played high school basketball, and enjoyed helping coach her son's baseball teams, bike riding, swimming, and going to the mountains. She also adored her black Labrador, Rummy.

