RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Vicki Davison, 76, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at an Olathe, Kansas, health care facility. She was born Oct. 13, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of Frances and Roy Hauber. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and later attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Davison on Oct. 21, 1966.
She attended St. James Catholic Church. Vicki was a former Apple Blossom Queen Candidate. She played high school basketball, and enjoyed helping coach her son's baseball teams, bike riding, swimming, and going to the mountains. She also adored her black Labrador, Rummy.
Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Davison earlier in 2022; and her parents.
Survivors include: son, Clint Davison, of Olathe, Kansas; grandsons, Chandler of Olathe and Kyle and Riley Davison of Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.