SHAWNEE, Kan. - Jerry Wayne Davison, 79, formerly of Rushville, Missouri area, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at a Shawnee Mission, Kansas, health care center. He was born Nov. 17, 1942, in St. Joseph, son of the late Charlene and Harold Davison. He grew up and attended school in rural Savannah, Missouri. He married Vicki Hauber on Oct. 21, 1966. He worked at Schultz Electric and R/S Electric as a Electrician, from which he retired. Jerry was a devoted husband and father, caring for his wife through her illness and coaching and supporting his son playing baseball.
Jerry loved being outdoors, especially the mountains. He specifically enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved Labrador Retrievers, especially his dog, Rummy. He was a former member of the Air National Guard and IBEW, Local 545.
Jerry was preceded in death his parents.
Survivors include wife, Vicki Davison; son, Clint Davison of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Gayle Chambers of Doniphan, Missouri; three grandchildren, Chandler, Riley, Kyle Davison; nephew, Kevin Chambers; and niece, Sherri Chambers.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
