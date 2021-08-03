Hazel M. Davison, 85, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph.
Hazel was born on Sept. 14, 1935, in Cameron, Missouri, to Clifford L. and Minerva A. (Hand) Hahn.
Hazel Married Carson Davison on June 12, 1951, in Hiawatha, Kansas. He preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Carson L. Davison and Harold Dean Davison; daughters, Loretta L. Davison and Pamela Hundley; sisters, Anna Belle Iler, Katherine Withrow, Dorothy Moppin, Della Robinson, JoAnn Moppin, Francis McClain and Mildred McKeel; and a brother, Paul Hahn.
Survivors: son, Donald Davison; sveral grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021, at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after noon Wednesday.
Memorials: Helen Davis State School
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
