Grace L. Davison, 104 years, 342 days, St. Joseph, went to her eternal rest in the arms of Jesus on Jan. 12, 2021.

She was born Feb. 5, 1916, in Sleeper, Missouri, to John and Birtha Pennington.

Grace married Doyle Lance and they had four children, Thelma, Doyle, Ernest, and Arnold.

Grace worked in restaurants in Andrew County for 22 years, Dale Heier Drug Store, and worked at Big Smith in St. Joseph, Missouri for 10 years from where she retired.

She served on the OATS Board for six years.

Two of her favorite pastimes/hobbies were making doll clothes and quilting blankets.

Grace also loved spending time with her family which extended through five generations during her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle; husband, Conard Davison; siblings, Carl, Emma, Minnie, Ethyl, Catherine, Hazel, John, Alfred, Velma; as well as her sons, Doyle and Ernest; son-in-law, Merrill Daffron; grandsons, Steven Daffron, Michael Lance, great-grandson, Stephen Lance; beloved dogs, Cinnamon and Sassy.

Survivors include children, Thelma Daffron, Arnold Lance (Nancy); grandchildren, Cindy, Belinda, Beth, Monty, Janet, Lisa, Tuesday, Ernie, Nate, Michelle; 21 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dog, Lucky.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Private Family Graveside & Inurnment Fillmore, Missouri Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Meadowview Residential Care or a charity of the donor's choice.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.