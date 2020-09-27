Davison, Connie J. 1954-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Connie Jean Davison, 66, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her daughters by her side.

She was born in St. Joseph, on March 13, 1954, to Corvan and Maxine (Brewer) Davison.

Connie was a jack of all trades and wasn't afraid to tell you what she was thinking, even if you didn't want to hear it. She was a fighter and fought until the very end, doing things her way despite what everyone thought.

Survived by: her children, Tammy (Chris) Oliver, Savannah, Mindy (Travis) Goeringer, Omaha, Nebraska; brothers, Larry (Hilda) Davison, Keith (Diane) Davison, Fillmore, Missouri; sister, Carolyn Davison, Savannah; nine grandchildren: Cassie, Kyler (Sky), Therynn, Hayleigh (Trevor), Ashleigh (Brian), Bryleigh; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded by: her parents; nephew, Shane; and longtime partner, Melvin Bye.

Ms. Davison has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.