FILLMORE, Mo. - "Scrooge" C. Larry Davison, 83, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.

Scrooge was born on Jan. 10, 1940, to the late Joe and Maxine (Brewer) Davison, in Fillmore. He attended GEE and Brand County Schools and Fillmore High School.

