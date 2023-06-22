Davison, C. Larry 1940-2023 Fillmore, Mo. Jun 22, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Davison, C. Larry 1940-2023 Fillmore, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FILLMORE, Mo. - "Scrooge" C. Larry Davison, 83, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.Scrooge was born on Jan. 10, 1940, to the late Joe and Maxine (Brewer) Davison, in Fillmore. He attended GEE and Brand County Schools and Fillmore High School.Mr. Davison owned and operated Larry and Troy Davison Construction. He started driving bulldozers when he was 16 until his passing, spanning over 67 years.Scrooge was very outgoing and personable. He loved people and never knew a stranger.Charles married Hilda Rutherford on Dec. 7, 1962, in Savannah, Missouri. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.Survivors include his wife, Hilda, of the home; son, Troy Davison; brother, Keith Davison (Diana); sister, Carolyn Davison; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Davison.Mr. Davison was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a registration book will be available to sign.Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of C. Davison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Motor Vehicles Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 22, 2023 Late Notices, June 21, 2023 Late Notices, June 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph couple charged in U.S. Capitol actionsWomen-only gym opening in AugustSt. Joseph man dies in Monday crashJoe Gray, founder and CEO of Gray Manufacturing, dies at 100Driver flees after crash on King HillPolice say 15-year-old was victim of Thursday shootingCase against St. Joseph couple moves forwardJuvenile killed in shooting near REC CenterRestaurant inspections for May 2023Chiefs camp dates released
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.