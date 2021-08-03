Davis, William L. 1961-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

William L. "Bill" Davis, 59, St. Joseph, passed away, July 30, 2021.
He was born Nov. 25, 1961, in St. Joseph to Artie and Doris (Pickrel) Davis.
Bill enjoyed watching action movies and spending time with his brother, Artie, and his cat Little.
Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
