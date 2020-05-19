Wayne Eugene Davis, 53, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

He was born Oct. 3, 1966.

Wayne loved fishing, basketball, gardening and detailing cars. He was a huge music and Rihanna fan.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents; and brother, Rodney Hendrix.

Survivors include: his sons, Dominic Davis, Jeremiah Wilson-Paden; mother, Barbara Gibson; father, Wayne E. Wilson (Carol); grandchild, Rumor Davis; siblings, Tyrone Davis (Stephanie), Tara Cruse, Carl Hendrix, Billy Howard (Shelly), Shaela Teetor (Charles), Sheila Bradford, Bronelle Grayson (Greg); step-children, Tyrell Dydell, Christopher Wilson; his beloved cat, Pretty Girl; several aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Tuesday, 3601 West Colony Square, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.