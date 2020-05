TARKIO, Mo. - Sue Ann Davis, 65, Tarkio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Preceded: parents, Donald Reid and Lou Ella (Miller) Davis

Survivors: brother, Jim Davis, Fairmont, West Virginia, nieces, Katy Ann (Justin) Moore, Springdale, Arkansas, and Elizabeth Jane (Stephen) Powers, Rogers, Arkansas.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

There will be a Facebook live feed on Shawn Minter's page (which is public).

There is no visitation.

Private family inurnment: at a later date.

Memorials: Atchison County Library for new book or United Methodist Church, Tarkio.

