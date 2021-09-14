BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. - Mary Louise Davis, age 64, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at The University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Mary was born the daughter of Clifford and Margurite Marie (St. Germain) Lefebvre, on Feb. 7, 1957, in Providence, Rhode Island. She was a graduate of Norton High School, Norton, Massachusetts. She attended the Baptist Bible College. Mary was united in marriage to John Davis on Jan. 28, 1988, in West Memphis, Arkansas. He survives of the home.
Mary was a professional gospel singer and song writer. She was a member of the American Music Industry, the Singing News, and won the Cambridge Who's Who VIP award in 2008. She loved music. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband, John Davis of the home; three sons, Jason Morrow and wife, Jenifer of Yukon, Oklahoma, John Davis and wife, Karen of South Carolina, and Andrew Davis of Austin, Texas; three daughters, Rachel Morrow of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Mona Daniels and husband, Tim of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Robin Ferzely and husband, Joe of Springfield, Missouri; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Rob Proulx of Attleboro, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jeff and Norman Lefebvre.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. Friends may call at Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from noon until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.
Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
