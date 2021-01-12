Loretta Mae Davis, 93, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Jan. 9, 2021.

She was born Sept. 10, 1927. She and her sister, Betty, and their parents, Milton and Mildred Edwards, lived near Hyde Park. Loretta graduated from Benton High School, class of 1945.

On Aug. 4, 1946, she married John W. Davis. They soon started building their home, where they raised five sons.

Loretta worked for Mid-Buchanan School District, State Farm and American Family Insurance.

Loretta and John enjoyed dancing at the Frog Hop and the American Legion. John and sons were all very active bowlers.

Loretta enjoyed monthly Club gatherings with her friends, which began in high school and endured for decades. She also enjoyed traveling, with memorable trips to Branson, Hawaii, Arizona, Yellowstone, Alaska, Scotland/ Ireland as well as trips to Florida to visit family.

Loretta was a lifelong member of Hyde Park United Methodist Church which is now Evolution United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, John; and grandson, Matthew.

Survivors include her sister, Betty McDonnell; sons, Dennis (June), Mark (Julie), Dale (Maureen), Greg (Sheila), and daughter-in-law, Linda. Loretta dearly loved her 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Private Family Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Evolution United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.