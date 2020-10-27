Loretta Lynn Davis, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Madeline and Berle Parr.

She graduated from East Buchanan High School, and worked at Amazon as a distribution clerk. She enjoyed fishing, care giving, watching her grandchildren play sports and practicing her faith as a Jehovah Witness, she never knew a stranger.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and a son Christopher Davis.

Survivors include: daughter, Charla Davis, Grantsburg, Illinois; sons, Chad and Corey Davis, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Chad Davis Jr, Kolton and Makena Schroeder; sister, Denise (Phillip) Pass, Metropolis, Illinois; adopted brothers, Eddy Guess, and Paul (Penny) Shelton; and five sisters and three brothers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Loretta's life at her home from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with memorial services and live stream following at the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

