ROBINSON, Kan. - Ralph W. Davis Jr., 74, Robinson, died Feb. 19, 2020.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Family Visitation: one hour prior.
Memorials: Freedom Hospice, in care of the funeral home.
Survivors: children, Dona Enke (Willard), Robinson, and Rick Davis (Amanda), New Albany, Ohio; stepbrother, Paul Macartney.
Preceded by: parents, Ralph William Sr. and Donna Jean (Morriss) Davis; wife, Christina (Butrick); grandson, Nick Ploeger.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.