Davis, Jeanne 1950-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Jeanne Davis, 70, formerly of Conception, Missouri, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home, in Maryville.

She was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Maryville, to Clarence "Doc" and Marguerite (Peters) Davis.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and her brother, Tommy.

Jeanne is survived by: sisters, Ann Brothers, Thornton, Colorado, and Bette (Max) Nelson, Amazonia Missouri; brother, John (Colleen) Davis, Kansas City, Missouri; nephews, Sean Nelson and John Pierson; and nieces: Shelley Nelson, Bobbi Messner, Gina Rasinski and Shannon McSpadden.

Jeanne resided on a farm near Conception most of her life, until her mother's passing in 1998. She then moved to Maryville and resided in a group home.

Jeanne's favorite foods were pizza and tacos. She loved her stuffed animals and dolls. Jeanne will be surely missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

A special thanks from the family to Hospice and all the caregivers at the Saunders Group Home.

A private graveside service will be held at the St Columba Cemetery, in Conception, Thursday, April 9, 2020, under the care of Price Funeral Home, in Maryville.

A register book will be available to sign from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.