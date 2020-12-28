Davis, Ida L. 1940-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Ida L. (Kerns) Davis, 80, of Wathena, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab.

Ida was born on May 7, 1940, in Warminster, Pennsylvania, to Louis and Catherine (Shull) Kerns.

She was a homemaker.

Ida married William "Bill" Davis on July 2, 1965. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Davis and her parents.

Survivors: children: Cathy Lutz (Brad), Christine Prawitz (Steve), William "Billy" (Chris) Davis and Sharon Kimsey (Ron); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

