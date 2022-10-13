Davis-Ham, Mary L. 1943-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary L Davis-Ham, 78, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 10, 1943, Brunswick, North Carolina. She served in the United States Marine Corp 1966-1968.Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.Inurnment with military honors at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, at a later date.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Davis-Ham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary L Davis-ham Marine Corp Military Cremation St. Joseph Condolence United States Obituary × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct.13, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.12, 2022 Late Notices, Oct.11, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOne hospitalized after Friday night motorcycle crashFour confirmed shot in drive-by in city's SouthsideA new spooky space in St. JosephCommunity comes together to help Muny Inn co-ownerOne hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crashMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCriminals aiming to disrupt Wi-Fi security camerasTwo teens sent to hospital after rollover crash Tuesday morningWoman sustains serious injuries in Maryville crashEmergency crews battle multiple fires on Monday afternoon
