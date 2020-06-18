MOUND CITY, Mo. -Gary Lynn "Devo" Davis, 64, Mound City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was born to Luther and Ruby (Dwyre) Davis, Jr. on March 21, 1956, in St. Joseph. Gary was a lifetime resident of Mound City, Missouri.

He attended Mound City School District from 1st grade until graduation in 1974. He was passionate about playing baseball as a side arm pitcher and an avid coin collector.

Gary worked several jobs, Bowers Grocery Store, Beef Packers in Watson, Missouri, Skullkill in Forest City, grounds keeper in Mound City, Rockport, and St. Joseph Country Club. His final job was "playing with dolls", as he would say, as a merchandiser for National Entertainment Network for 14 years before his health prevented him from working.

Gary was a member of Mound City United Methodist Church.

On Dec. 27, 1987 Gary was united in marriage to Debra Lieneman. Through this marriage, they had two children, many cats and dogs.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Jr. Davis; and beloved dog, Midnight.

Survivors include: his wife of 32 years, Debra Davis; children, Kyle Davis (Lauren Mize), Kelsey Davis; foster daughter, Jazmine Knox; mother, Ruby Davis; brother, Richard Davis (Phil Rhein), extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Mound City United Methodist Church.

Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.