Davis, Francil O. Oro Valley, Ariz.

Francil O. Davis
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. -Francil O. Davis, age 97, Oro Valley, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, died Nov. 9, 2020, in Oro Valley.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Davis Family Farm (29543 290th Street) Dale Township, Fairfax.
Weather contingency location will be the Fairfax Community Room at 11 a.m. on the same date.
Private inurnment will follow the services in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Memorials: St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, or Community Services in Tarkio, Missouri to purchase back to school shoes for Atchison County school children.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
