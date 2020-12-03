Elaine Davis

GOWER, Mo. - Elaine Davis, 78, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Survivors: daughters, Deborah (Harold) Barnhill and Donna Livingston (Kirby Crump); grandchildren, Korey Barnhill, Bailey Livingston, and Carly Livingston; and great-grandson, Parker Miller; brothers, John Farr and Bob (Carol) Farr; sister, Marianne (Jerry) Jackson.

Due to COVID there will be no public visitation. You may stop by and sign the register book at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower anytime until Monday, December 7.

Graveside Inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4th at Number Six Cemetery, Gower.

Donations to Number Six Cemetery.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.