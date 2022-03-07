Davis, Donnis D. 1931-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Donnis Dean Davis, 90, of Maryville, and formerly of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Mr. Davis was born March 9, 1931, in Hopkins. His parents were Newton Mark Davis and Edna (Nicola) Davis.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Patrick, who died in infancy; and a sister, Mildred.
Donnis graduated from high school in Hopkins.
He served his country in the Missouri National Guard.
On May 20, 1951, in Hopkins, he was married to Bennetta Mae Ingels.
Mr. Davis lived and farmed on his own farm his entire life in Nodaway County.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Hopkins. He was a former member of the Maryville Elk's Lodge and the Maryville Eagles Lodge.
His survivors include: his wife of 70 years, Bennetta, of Maryville; sons, Michael (Teresa) Davis of Maryville, Mark (Davine) Davis of Columbia, Missouri; daughters, Donnetta (Roy) James of Grant City, Missouri, Darla (Larry) Roberts of Hopkins; 10 grandchildren: Patricia Davis, Nicholas (Shawna) Davis, Tabrey (Keith) Kimbrough, Kera (Dino) Galanakis, Benjamin Davis, Bryan (Heidi) Davis, Megann (Shaun) Wiederholt, Brent (Megan) Roberts, Cory (Liz) Roberts and Christina (Trent) Lett; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Phil (Maggie) Davis, Broomfield, Colorado; three sisters: Doris Young, Linda (Pat) McKee, both of Maryville, and Kathy (Russ) Baldwin of Hopkins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Davis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial service with military honors will be conducted on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the funeral home. The service time will be 2 p.m.
The family will meet family and friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Donnis's name to the First Christian Church, 101 South 5th Street, PO Box 185, Hopkins, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
