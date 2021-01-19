Davis, Dona B. 1930-2021

BEATRICE, Neb. - Dona Beatrice Davis was born on Oct. 21, 1930, to John C. Davis and Marie (Yslas) Davis Cripe. She passed to the Lord on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Homestead House in Beatrice, Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Harold L. McPheron on July 4, 1955, but they subsequently divorced. She is survived by her son, Harold G. "Skip" McPheron and his wife Pam of Wymore, Nebraska; her brother, Don "Dink" Cripe of Hemet, California; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Davis; mother, Marie Cripe; stepfather, Merle "Curly" Cripe; brother, Ronald; sisters, Lydia, Carmen, Carla Vina, and Sonya; daughter, Winter Gail McPheron Zerbe; two granddaughters; one great- grandson.

Services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place.

These arrangements have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.