Davis, Charles 1958-2020

Charles Davis, 61, St. Joseph, passed away April 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 15, 1958, in California.

He worked as a mechanic, and enjoyed working on cars and cooking.

Surviving: friend, Anthony Trower, St. Joseph; daughters, Sharla Knight and Stephanie Crowley; nephew, Terry Krauss; and two sisters.

He will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials: Chuck Davis Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.