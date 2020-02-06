Annie Mae Davis, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at a local care center.

She was born March 14, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Annie was preceded in death by: her parents, Amos Davis and Charity Harris; daughter, Patricia Juners; brothers, Jessie and Levi Davis.

She is survived by: six children, sons: Tony Walker, Mario, Harold and Cedric Davis; daughters, Barbara (Victor) Wallace and Felecia Davis; brothers: James, Robert and Amos Jr.; sisters, Juanita, Alene, Lurena and Willie Davis; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.