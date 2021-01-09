Davies, Molly R. 1997-2020

Molly Rae-Dawn Davies, 23, passed away in her residence in St. Joseph.

Molly was born Oct. 10, 1997, in St. Joseph.

Molly enjoyed journaling, loving on her dogs Ladybird and Joaquin, and always making her friends and loved ones smile.

Molly was a person that didn't always love people, but she loved her people deeply.

Molly attended Central High School, where she participated in cheerleading and swim team, Lafayette High School, and Highland Community College. She aspired to be an elementary school teacher.

She is preceded in passing by her best friend, M. Riley Green, and her budgie parakeets: Banana, Larry, and Ramona.

Survivors include: parents, Robert Davies and Sheila Jones; sisters, Natalie Pharis and Lindsey Brown; brother, Gunnar Davies; nephew, Liam Pharis; grandparents, Joyce and Lenny Jones; her dogs Joaquin and Ladybird; and many cousins, aunts, and friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.