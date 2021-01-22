Davies, Molly 1997-2020

Molly Rae-Dawn Davies, 23, St. Joseph , passed away on Dec. 19, 2020,

Molly was born on Oct. 8 1997, in St. Joseph, to Sheila Jones and Robert Davies Jr.

She attended Central High School where she was a cheerleader and competed on the swim team. She later attended Lafayette High School and Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas.

Molly acted and sang in several musicals with the Missoula Children's Theatre and Creative Arts Productions, was a former gymnast with Arising Stars, and played the cello. She loved baking, Harry Potter, and Coraline.

Molly's life may have been short, but it was impactful. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. She was a force and her loss has left a hole in the lives of those who loved her. She will never be forgotten and will always be loved.

Molly was preceded in death by her "big" grandma, Victoria Davies, and nana, Leola Miller.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Gunnar; sisters, Natalie and Lindsay; nephew, Liam; grandfather, Robert Davies Sr;grandparents, Lanny and Joyce Jones; and her dog Lady Bird.

Molly was honored with a private service at Heaton Bowman-Smith and laid to rest at Mount Auburn Cemetery, next to her big grandma, on Dec. 23, 2020.

Those wishing to honor Molly and her memory can do so by contributing to the Molly Rae-Dawn Davies Memorial Fund with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.