PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Garold Davies, 68, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the St. Luke's North Hospital.
Garold was born on Oct. 11, 1953, in Blair, Kansas, to Raymond and Margaret (Winkel) Davies.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Garold worked as a Return Specialist for Newell.
Garold married Shirley Whittaker on April 4, 1975, in Troy. She preceded him in death on Sept. 24, 2007. Garold then married Marilyn (MacDonald) on Oct. 3, 2013, in Platte City, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Davies; wife, Shirley Davies; brother, Dennis Davies; and stepdad, Glen Kincade.
Additional survivors children, Travis Davies (Carrie), Aaron Davies (Anne), Tracey Clarkson (Shawn), Tressa Moritz (Preston), Trevor Frogge (Tabitha) and Travis Frogge (Shondra): mother, Margaret Kincade; brother, Ray Davies; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene Francis (John), brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Martin MacDonald (Julie); step-siblings, Gordy, Jeff, Don, and Debra; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There is no scheduled funeral service.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday. Inurnment at a later date.
Memorials: American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
