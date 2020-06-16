Davidson, Virginia 1924-2020

Virginia Dolly Davidson, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born February 1, 1924 to Cora and Roy Kasselhute in St. Joseph.

Dolly married Wayne Davidson. Together they shared 55 years.

She was a party animal with a wild side. She liked to dance and go to the casino. She was a great cook and was known for her chocolate pecan pies.

Dolly enjoyed sunsets, spending time with her grandchildren, and going to the lake with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jane Gail West; granddaughter, Kelly Renee; West; brother, Junior Kasselhute.

Survivors include daughter, Joy Dubois; grandchildren, Regina Mueller, Craig West, Kris West, Kent West; sisters, Rose Mary Seever, Betty Jean Botteroff; a special niece, Sharon Gilbert; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends at noon Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.