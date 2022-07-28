Davidson, Richard W. Albany, Mo. Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard W. DavidsonABLANY, Mo. - Richard William Davidson, 87, of Albany, Missouri, passed away July 24, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Albany.Survivors: wife, Norma Davidson; daughters, Peggy (Jeff) Davis, Albany, Dixie (Bob) McGinley, Albany, Becky (Bruce) Shisler, Stanberry, Missouri, Brenda (Patrick) Collins, Blue Springs, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and extended familyA memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the Grandview Cemetery in Albany, Missouri.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Davidson, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Missouri Grandchild Genealogy Extended Family Service Bob Becky × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 28, 2022 Late Notices, July 27, 2022 Late Notices, July 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles18-year-old pronounced dead after drowningNew SJPD officer arrested for domestic assaultOregon teen remembered as 'hero' for saving brotherGroup offers rankings of state's school districtsWoman hit by vehicle Friday while walking on highwayDillard's Clearance again announces closingAnimal activists reflect after abuse case results in $1.3M judgmentJosh Hawley’s response to being mocked for the Jan. 6 running video? Fundraising off it.MoDOT closes Interstate 70 in St. Charles due to floodingGilpin, Spinner cycle into new Lafayette roles
