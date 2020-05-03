David W. Johnson 1959-2020

David Wayne Johnson 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in a St. Joseph health care center.

He was born July 30, 1959 in St. Joseph, son of Karen & Maurice Johnson. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at BMS logistics.

David was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Johnson, and wife, Julie Pompa.

He is survived by: mother, Karen Johnson, St. Joseph, son; David Wayne Johnson, Chicago, Illinois, daughter; LeCee (Clay) Bricker, St. Joseph, sister; Shawnee (Bill) Walton, St Joseph, nephews; Chris & Kolton, niece; Senturie, former wife; Wanda Atkins, and her children; Lacy & Adam, and grandson; Elijah.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurement will be at a late date at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.