Patricia Ann David, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local health care facility.

She was born March 27, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas, daughter of Vera and Melvin Everett Drake.

She attended high school in Horton, Kansas, and Maryville, Missouri.

She married Marlin David, on Nov. 9, 1957.

Patricia enjoyed scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Marlin David, in 2002; father, Melvin Everett Drake; mother, Vera Geneva Drake; son, Michael David; and brother, Ed Drake.

Survivors include: daughter, Lisa (Bill) Farquhar, of St. Joseph; sons, Shon David and Randy David; five grandchildren: Nick, Nichole, Kelly, Patrick and Jenny; one great-grandson, Barrett; and sister, Roberta Nordin, of Springfield.

Ms. David has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to: Patricia David Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.