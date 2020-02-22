CAMERON, Mo. - Denzel Davenport, 95, formerly of Princeton, Missouri, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron.
Survivors: daughters, Catherine Shuck and Stephanie Davenport; sister, Arlene Jones; grandchildren, Matthew Shuck and Danielle Wilson (Matt); great-granddaughter, Ashely Hedges (Heath).
Private burial was Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Paul Cemetery, Princeton.
Services provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.