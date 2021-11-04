Daum, Charles R. 1928-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles R. Daum, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
On Dec. 21, 1928, he was born in St. Joseph to Charles William and Lottie (Hussie) Daum.
Charles married Vera Marie Dykes on Oct. 16, 1948. She precedes him in death.
He was a member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church, the American Legion Post 11, and Club 40/8. He retired from the Missouri Air National Guard, St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Ralph E. Daum; daughter, Janet Mae Daum; great-grandson, Austin Welch; sister, Betty Dynes.
Survivors include son, Charles W. Daum; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Daum; one grandchild; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
