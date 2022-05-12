Daryleen A. Dattilo, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Daryleen was born on Aug. 24, 1931, in St. Joseph, to Earl G. Bell, Sr. and Lydia (Brandt) Bell. She attended Central High School. Daryleen worked at Townsend and Wall and sold Avon for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. All of her grandchildren called her Nanny.
On May 26, 1951, Dayleen married Michael J. Dattilo, the love of her life. They shared 64 years together, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2015. They had two children, daughter Linda A. Hundley and son Michael J. Dattilo II. Daryleen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society. After retirement, Mike and Daryleen moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and owned and operated Burts Place in Greenview, Missouri, where Daryleen was affectionately known as "The Pie Lady", making all of her homemade pies, cakes, cookies, cream puffs and cinnamon rolls. In 2006 Daryleen and Mike returned to St. Joseph to be near family and friends. Daryleen's happy place was Panama City, she loved the beach and her trips there.
Daryleen is survived by her daughter, Linda Hundley (John Sager) and her son, Michael J. Dattilo II (Karen); grandchildren Tara Willkie (Roger), TJ Hundley (Lainie), Renee Grable (Craig), Scott Dattilo, Philip Dattilo (Ali Nelson), Katelyn Manuel (Nick); great grandchildren Gage Willkie (Kayla), Gunnar Willkie, Kannan Willkie, Gaitlin Willkie, Carter Hundley, Delainie Hundley and Charlie Grable; great-great-grandson, Waylon Willkie and due in July, great-great- granddaughter, Maislee Willkie; several nieces and one nephew; her "extra" daughters, Cindy Brown, Carol Eslinger and Donna Eaton; her friends from "Girls Night", Vicki Palmer, Becki Long, Barb Thomas, Robin Perkins, Raven Kirk and Lori Wallace and her main companion, Whitley her Yorkie Poo.
A special thank you to the Mosaic staff in 2 East and to Peggy at Mosaic Pallative Care.
Daryleen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mike, son-in-law Jim Hundley, sister Mildred and brother Earl.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Mosaic Pallative Care. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
